Xi extends congratulations, best wishes to Hong Kong compatriots

Xinhua) 15:48, June 30, 2022

HONG KONG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated Hong Kong compatriots and extended his best wishes on the occasion marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

Speaking upon arrival at the West Kowloon high-speed rail station, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said he is very pleased to visit Hong Kong once again.

"Tomorrow marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. People of all ethnic groups across the country will join Hong Kong compatriots in celebrating this joyous event. I would like to extend my warm congratulations and best wishes to the compatriots of Hong Kong," said Xi.

