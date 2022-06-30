President Xi meets CPPCC National Committee Vice Chairman Leung Chun-ying

Xinhua) 20:54, June 30, 2022

HONG KONG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping met here Thursday with Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Xi praised Leung for the tremendous efforts he has devoted to promoting national modernization and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability since he became vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Xi expressed the hope that Leung will fully support the incoming chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the sixth-term government of the HKSAR in exercising law-based governance, and make new contributions to the enduring success of the practice of "one country, two systems" along with people from different sectors.

Leung expressed his gratitude to President Xi's care and encouragement, and pledged all-out efforts to continue serving Hong Kong and the motherland.

On Thursday, Xi also asked relevant parties to convey greetings to Vice Chairman of the CPPCC National Committee Tung Chee-hwa, who is in Hong Kong.

Xi arrived here Thursday to attend a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the HKSAR on July 1. He will also inspect the HKSAR.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)