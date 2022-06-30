Xiplomacy: Xi's call for stronger development hailed as key to tackling global challenges

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- When addressing a series of BRICS-related high-level events last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping shared his visions on how to tackle common challenges, boost economic recovery and achieve sustainable global developments.

In his speeches at the 14th BRICS Summit, the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development, as well as the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum, Xi repeatedly called for joint actions by BRICS nations and developing countries to keep the global economy open and steer globalization in the right direction, promote scientific and technological innovation, and uphold cooperation to boost sustainable development.

In the views of foreign experts and officials, Xi's call for stronger and healthier global development at this critical moment is key to addressing various problems testing the international community and improving people's well-being.

GLOBALIZATION KEY TO DEVELOPMENT

"Economic globalization is a response to development of productivity and, as such, represents an unstoppable historical trend," Xi said at the BRICS Business Forum, adding: "Anyone who attempts to turn back the wheel of history and block others' way will only have his own path blocked."

This year's BRICS summit came at a time when the world is witnessing rising unilateralism and protectionism that have greatly disrupted economic cooperation and global recovery.

Diaa Helmy, secretary-general of Cairo-based Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said measures of protection and punishment taken by some countries could not create a suitable environment for promoting development or building an open world economy. Instead, those measures hinder global trade movement and weaken economic growth.

"An open and fair world economic order that considers the interests of all is very significant and is very important now for countering the dangerous challenges that threaten world trade movement," Helmy noted.

Helmo Preuss, an economist at South African consultancy Forecaster Ecosa, said any attempt to protect economies by high tariffs or competitive devaluations "leads to common poverty rather than common prosperity."

The experience of the past decades demonstrates that greater economic integration is one of the most important means of lifting people out of poverty, the economist said.

INNOVATION SOURCE OF SUSTAINABLE PROGRESS

At the 14th BRICS Summit, Xi called on the five-country group to "uphold the pioneering spirit and innovation and unleash the potential and vitality of cooperation." He also proposed improving global science and technology governance and allowing more people to access and benefit from the fruits of scientific and technological advances.

His vision of innovation resonates with many experts and scholars. Stephen Perry, chairman of Britain's 48 Group Club, said innovation is a key aspect of both China's experience and the needs of the developing nations.

"BRICS can bring together innovation, finance, technologies and export markets to help the developing nations jump the fence," he said.

In the eyes of Cavince Adhere, a Kenya-based international relations scholar, it is important to leverage scientific and technological innovation to promote holistic development of emerging economies, especially through digital economy and green transformation.

He said China is playing an important role in improving Africa's ability to navigate a path for sustainable development.

For the vast number of developing countries, deepening international sci-tech cooperation and enhancing exchanges with China will help narrow the gap between them and developed countries, said Bambang Suryono, chairman of Indonesian think tank Asia Innovation Study Center.

COOPERATION FOR BETTER FUTURE

When delivering a speech at the High-level Dialogue on Global Development in virtual format, Xi stressed the need to jointly forge a global development partnership. "Only by working together can we accomplish big and great things with a far-reaching impact."

Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexei Gruzdev spoke highly of the achievements of BRICS cooperation, saying that cooperation within the BRICS framework has been developing year by year, and the potential for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation is enormous.

Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder and chairman of the German think tank Schiller Institute, regarded BRICS mechanism as a new model of cooperation tasked with reducing poverty and promoting development.

"BRICS cooperation in the field of food supply and public health is of great significance to the world," Zepp-LaRouche said, adding she hopes that BRICS countries can play an important role in eradicating global hunger and strengthening the construction of modern global health systems.

Davor Ivo Stier, former Croatian minister of foreign affairs, said the COVID-19 pandemic has shown how much global cooperation is needed.

Without cooperation of all countries of the world, there is neither peace nor stability, he said.

