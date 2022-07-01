Home>>
Practice of "one country, two systems" in HK a success recognized by all: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:59, July 01, 2022
HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The practice of "one country, two systems" has achieved success in Hong Kong recognized by all, President Xi Jinping said here on Friday.
Addressing the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Xi said Hong Kong's return opened a new epoch in its history.
