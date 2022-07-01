Xi administers oath of office to principal officials of sixth-term HKSAR gov't

Xinhua) 10:21, July 01, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, administers oath of office to principal officials of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, south China's Hong Kong, July 1, 2022. Xi attended a meeting held here Friday morning to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the HKSAR and delivered an important speech. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping Friday morning administered oath of office to principal officials of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)