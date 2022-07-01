Home>>
Xi delivering speech at HKSAR anniversary meeting, inaugural ceremony of sixth-term gov't
(Xinhua) 10:52, July 01, 2022
HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping started to deliver an important speech at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).
