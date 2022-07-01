Hong Kong overcomes challenges, makes steady progress since return to motherland: Xi
HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong has overcome various difficulties and challenges and forged ahead with steady steps since its return to the motherland, President Xi Jinping said Friday.
Over the past 25 years, Hong Kong has enjoyed robust economic growth and maintained its status as a global financial, shipping and trade center, Xi said at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
Hong Kong has fostered a rapidly-growing innovation and technology sector and built a world-class business environment, Xi said.
Moreover, Hong Kong's pre-existing laws have been preserved and developed, and its society has remained stable as a whole, Xi said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi hails Hong Kong's irreplaceable contribution to motherland's economic miracle
- Practice of "one country, two systems" in HK a success recognized by all: Xi
- Xi delivering speech at HKSAR anniversary meeting, inaugural ceremony of sixth-term gov't
- Xi administers oath of office to principal officials of sixth-term HKSAR gov't
- Xi administers oath of office to HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee
- Xi attending HKSAR anniversary meeting, inaugural ceremony of sixth-term gov't
- Xi Story: 10 application letters to join the Party
- Xi says his heart "always with Hong Kong compatriots"
- President Xi meets chief executive of Macao SAR
- President Xi meets CPPCC National Committee Vice Chairman Leung Chun-ying
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.