Hong Kong should keep strengthening momentum of development: Xi
(Xinhua) 12:09, July 01, 2022
HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping said on Friday he hopes Hong Kong will keep strengthening the momentum of development.
Xi made the remarks at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
The central government fully supports Hong Kong in aligning with national development strategies, developing more extensive and closer exchanges and cooperation with the world, advancing reforms in an active and prudent manner and fully unleashing the enormous creativity and development vitality of Hong Kong society, he said.
