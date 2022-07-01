Xi: Party stands with people through thick and thin

(People's Daily App) 14:17, July 01, 2022

July 1 marks the 101st anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

"The Communist Party of China has always represented the fundamental interests of all Chinese people. It stands with them through thick and thin, and shares a common fate with them," said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a ceremony celebrating the CPC centenary at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on July 1, 2021.

