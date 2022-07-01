Home>>
My heart is always with Hong Kong compatriots: Xi
(People's Daily App) 14:30, July 01, 2022
President Xi Jinping on Thursday said he has all along been concerned about Hong Kong and his heart is always with Hong Kong compatriots upon arrival at the West Kowloon high-speed rail station.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Lou Qingqing)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi leaves Hong Kong after attending HKSAR anniversary celebrations
- Hong Kong will achieve even greater accomplishments: Xi
- Xi hopes Hong Kong people will jointly uphold harmony, stability
- Xi stresses creating more opportunities for Hong Kong young people to grow and shine
- Hong Kong should keep strengthening momentum of development: Xi
- Xi stresses importance of improving governance of HKSAR
- Xi expects HKSAR gov't to take more effective steps to address difficulties in people's lives
- Central gov't fully supports HK in maintaining its unique status: Xi
- Next five years crucial for Hong Kong to break new ground: Xi
- Xi stresses importance of ensuring central authorities' overall jurisdiction, high degree of autonomy in SAR
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.