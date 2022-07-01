My heart is always with Hong Kong compatriots: Xi

(People's Daily App) 14:30, July 01, 2022

President Xi Jinping on Thursday said he has all along been concerned about Hong Kong and his heart is always with Hong Kong compatriots upon arrival at the West Kowloon high-speed rail station.

