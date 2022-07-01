Hong Kong celebrates 25th anniversary of return to motherland

Xinhua) 13:39, July 01, 2022

Photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows a barque-shaped installation marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China. July 1 is the celebration day for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

A fishing vessel with China's national flag and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) flag and flower plaque is seen in Hong Kong, south China, June 30, 2022. July 1 is the celebration day for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A bus painted with posters marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland runs in Hong Kong, south China, June 30, 2022. July 1 is the celebration day for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)