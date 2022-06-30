President Xi meets HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Xinhua) 19:37, June 30, 2022

HONG KONG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping met with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam here on Thursday, saying the central authorities fully acknowledge her work during her five-year tenure as the chief executive.

Xi is in Hong Kong to attend events marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

