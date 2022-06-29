Activities launched to celebrate 25th anniv. of Hong Kong's return to motherland

Xinhua) 10:31, June 29, 2022

Fishing vessels flying China's national flags and the flags of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) sail in a procession at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, June 28, 2022. The Hong Kong Celebrations Association has launched a string of activities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Guests attend a launch ceremony of activities celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, in south China's Hong Kong, June 28, 2022. The Hong Kong Celebrations Association has launched a string of activities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

