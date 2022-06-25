Home>>
Xi to attend meeting marking 25th anniversary of HK's return to motherland
(Xinhua) 09:24, June 25, 2022
BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping will attend a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will also attend the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
