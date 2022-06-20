Liaison office of central gov't congratulates newly-appointed principal officials of sixth-term HKSAR gov't

Xinhua) 09:40, June 20, 2022

HONG KONG, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Sunday expressed firm support and extended congratulations to principal officials of the sixth-term HKSAR government appointed by China's State Council based on the nominations put forward by the incoming HKSAR chief executive John Lee.

A spokesperson of the office said that the HKSAR government has put forward a proposal to optimize the restructuring of the government on the basis of its past governance experience and Hong Kong's development needs in a new phase.

"The proposal was carefully considered and passed by the Legislative Council within one month, which reflects the close docking between two terms of the governments and the healthy interaction between the executive and the legislature under the new electoral system," the spokesperson said.

The new principal officials of the HKSAR government appointed by China's State Council meet the political requirements of the central government, while fully demonstrating the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," the spokesperson said.

The principal officials of the newly-appointed governance team are patriotic and consistent in their working philosophies, said the spokesperson, adding that the team is reasonably composited with members coming from diversified backgrounds, who have broad international perspectives and high-level management abilities.

The spokesman expressed the belief that the new-term government of the HKSAR will firmly uphold the constitutional order established by the Constitution of the country and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, adhere to the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," and actively integrate into the overall development of the country.

The spokesperson also believes that the new-term government will continue to enhance governance effectiveness, unite people from all walks of life and solve deep-seated problems in the Hong Kong society, and make great achievements as Hong Kong embarks on a new journey.

The spokesman added that the office will continue to fully implement the "one country, two systems" principle, and support the administration of the chief executive and the HKSAR government in accordance with the law, so as to maintain Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.

