China's State Council appoints principal officials of sixth-term HKSAR gov't

Xinhua) 13:13, June 19, 2022

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Saturday appointed principal officials of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) based on the nominations put forward by the incoming HKSAR chief executive John Lee.

The officials will assume office on July 1, 2022.

