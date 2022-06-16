Incoming HKSAR chief executive hails LegCo's passage of gov't reorganization proposal

Xinhua) 09:06, June 16, 2022

HONG KONG, June 15 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, the newly-appointed sixth-term chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Wednesday welcomed the passage of the resolution on the proposed reorganization of the government structure for the sixth-term HKSAR government by the HKSAR Legislative Council (LegCo).

"I am grateful to LegCo for its careful scrutiny and passage of relevant legislative and funding proposals for the proposed reorganization of the government structure, so that when the sixth-term government takes office on July 1, it can operate under the new structure with three secretaries of departments and 15 policy bureaux," Lee said.

The addition of deputy secretaries of departments will also help strengthen coordination and implementation of government policies, facilitating effective governance of the HKSAR government, he said.

The passage of the proposal displays a positive interaction between the executive and the legislature, under which the LegCo not only monitors the work of the HKSAR government, but also supports the HKSAR government in enhancing governance efficiency, said Lee.

The HKSAR LegCo passed the resolution on Wednesday. Lawmakers believe the new government structure is in line with the policy priorities of the HKSAR government for the next five years, allowing Hong Kong to seize the economic opportunities under China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national socio-economic development and address the livelihood issues of public concern in Hong Kong.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)