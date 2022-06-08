Mainland, Hong Kong palace museums to co-launch grand exhibitions

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The Palace Museum in Beijing, also known as the Forbidden City, will co-launch a set of opening exhibitions with the Hong Kong Palace Museum.

Scheduled to open to the public on July 2, these events are the result of four years of preparations and collaborative efforts.

The exhibitions will feature more than 900 pieces of valuable cultural relics from the collection of the mainland's Palace Museum, of which around 70 percent will be displayed in Hong Kong for the first time.

According to the Palace Museum, this will be one of the largest and highest-level cultural heritage exhibitions of the museum outside of the mainland.

The display duration of the exhibits will range from one to 12 months, and some are planned to be showcased on a rotating basis.

