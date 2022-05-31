Interview with John Lee: Will use KPI to improve governance efficiency

CGTN) 14:29, May 31, 2022

John Lee Ka-chiu, the sixth-term chief executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said he would set key tasks and goals and develop "key performance indicators" (KPI) to measure the progress of goals and employ a "result-oriented approach" to improve governance efficiency.

He also said the housing issue is among his top priorities. John Lee added he would strengthen the coordination of different government departments conducting land reclamation and housing construction work to significantly shorten the building supply lead time. In addition, he also mentioned establishing a "Task Force on Public Housing Projects" and a "Steering Committee on Land and Housing Supply" to tackle the housing issues.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)