Hong Kong to resume activities marking 25th anniversary of return to motherland as epidemic shows downward trend: Carrie Lam

Xinhua) 10:12, May 25, 2022

HONG KONG, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that activities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland will resume as the COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong has been on a downward trend.

Lam told the press ahead of an executive council meeting that the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the HKSAR government will host a wealth of cultural, arts, recreational and sports programs to celebrate with the public the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR on July 1.

The 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland is a very important day, she said, noting that over the past five years, with the strong support of the central government, Hong Kong has returned to the right track of "one country, two systems."

Lam said a theme song on celebrating the 25th return anniversary will be released next week, with lyrics showing Hong Kong "moving forward."

On Tuesday, Hong Kong registered 89 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 161 additional cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)