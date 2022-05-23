Hong Kong to distribute more RAT kits following sewage COVID-19 detection
HONG KONG, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Sunday that it will distribute a new batch of about 170,000 sets of the COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits in some city areas as part of a follow-up on the recent detection of the COVID-19 virus in sewage samples.
The test kits will be distributed to help identify infected persons among residents, cleaning workers, and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads, it said.
The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.
In efforts to combat COVID-19, the HKSAR government's Environmental Protection Department and the Drainage Services Department have strengthened the sampling of sewage in all districts of Hong Kong for COVID-19 virus testing.
On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 94 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 143 additional cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- HKSAR gov't to relaunch online platform for declaration of non-local COVID-19 vaccination records
- Hong Kong to distribute 170,000 RAT kits following sewage COVID-19 detection
- HKSAR ExCo endorses reorganisation of gov't structure
- HKSAR gov't urges public to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in accordance with vaccine pass requirements
- China's Hong Kong adds 4 countries to list of places of recognized COVID-19 jab records
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.