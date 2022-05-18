HKSAR gov't urges public to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in accordance with vaccine pass requirements

HONG KONG, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Tuesday urged the public to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in accordance with vaccine pass requirements as the third stage of the scheme commences on May 31.

The HKSAR government said that multiple vaccination channels will continue to be provided and called on the public who are eligible for receiving the third dose to receive it as soon as possible.

"Given the high transmissibility of the Omicron mutant strain, members of the public must still stay vigilant even if the pandemic situation has subsided a little recently," a spokesperson for the government said, adding that vaccination is highly effective in preventing severe cases or deaths from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong registered 166 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 162 additional cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed.

