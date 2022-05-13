Hong Kong's third-dose COVID-19 vaccination rate reaches 50 pct
HONG KONG, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced Thursday that about 3.38 million people had received their third COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Thursday, accounting for 50 percent of the population aged 12 or above.
The HKSAR government appealed to eligible persons for receiving the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to enhance protection and to prepare for the implementation of stage three Vaccine Pass at the end of this month.
Patrick Nip, secretary for the civil service of the HKSAR government, said that at present, there are about 1 million people who are due to receive their third dose but have not yet done so.
"We need the proactive response from every member of the public in boosting the vaccination rate together and building a stronger protective barrier to cope with the future risks brought about by potential emergence of new mutant strains," Nip said.
Currently, the COVID-19 vaccination rates of persons aged three or above for the first and second doses are 91.5 percent and 85.6 percent respectively, he said.
On Thursday, Hong Kong registered 115 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 179 additional cases through self-reported antigen rapid tests, official data showed.
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: Western attacks on Hong Kong election make no sense
- HKSAR’s election of sixth-term Chief Executive a new practice of “patriots administering Hong Kong”
- HKSAR gov't strongly refutes G7, EU statements on chief executive election
- HKSAR government's Leisure, Cultural Services Dept steps up enforcement actions on anti-epidemic regulations
- External interference in Hong Kong affairs doomed to be self-defeating: Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR
- Chinese spokesperson slams Western countries smearing Hong Kong election
- Commentary: American-type election inapplicable to Hong Kong
- HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive election successful practice of "patriots administering Hong Kong": Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR
- Hong Kong continues tracing COVID-19 through sewage surveillance
- HKSAR holds chief executive election, winner ready to roll up sleeves
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.