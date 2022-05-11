HKSAR gov't strongly refutes G7, EU statements on chief executive election

Xinhua) 09:00, May 11, 2022

HONG KONG, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Tuesday strongly refuted statements on the HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive election made by the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries and the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

"We strongly oppose those unfounded criticisms and misleading comments on the chief executive election contained in the two statements," said a spokesperson for the HKSAR government, adding that they reflect a blatant interference in China's internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs, and are clearly out of line with international norms.

Any allegation that the improved electoral system has weakened democracy in the governance of Hong Kong is misguided. On the contrary, the electoral system has broadened representation in the electorate for the chief executive election through expanding the Election Committee from 1,200 members from four sectors to 1,500 members from five sectors, the government spokesperson added.

Likewise, under the improved electoral system, the Legislative Council's representativeness has been boosted. Its members are now returned by the Election Committee constituency, the functional groups in the functional constituencies, and direct elections in the geographical constituencies. This enables all social sectors to be represented in a fair and balanced manner, according to the spokesperson.

"We strongly believe that improving the electoral system, ensuring 'patriots administering Hong Kong' and safeguarding the overall interests of society are conducive to the stable development of Hong Kong's democracy," the spokesperson said.

