Chinese spokesperson slams Western countries smearing Hong Kong election

Xinhua) 09:20, May 10, 2022

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese spokesperson on Monday slammed a small number of Western countries' acts of smearing the latest election in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the region's new electoral system, and the Chinese government's policy for the HKSAR.

The just-concluded election of the sixth-term chief executive of the HKSAR represents a new success of Hong Kong in developing democracy that is suitable to its own conditions, said a spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council in a statement.

The winner of the election received widespread trust and support of the general public in Hong Kong, said the spokesperson, noting that the groundless accusations by some Western countries will never distort solid facts.

Certain politicians from a few Western countries have been pointing fingers at Hong Kong, which is nothing but an attempt to disrupt Hong Kong and contain China, said the spokesperson.

However, these nonsensical talks will never stop Hong Kong's turnaround from chaos to stability and prosperity, the spokesperson added.

