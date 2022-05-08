Hong Kong makes new strides in democracy

Xinhua) 19:31, May 08, 2022

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has made new strides in developing democracy suited to its own realities, as the election of the HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive was smoothly held on Sunday.

With the successful election of the chief executive, as well as elections of the Legislative Council and the Election Committee last year, Hong Kong has seen its new electoral rules fully implemented, and the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" further consolidated.

There was no democracy in Hong Kong when it was under British colonial rule. The return of Hong Kong to the motherland marked the opening chapter of its democracy.

However, for a certain period of time, anti-China agitators sabotaged the rule of law in Hong Kong, disrupted constitutional and social order, and attempted to put Hong Kong's democracy on a wrong path.

The central authorities have promptly improved the electoral system of Hong Kong in accordance with its conditions. It represents the continued improvements to Hong Kong's democratic institutions, and has laid a solid foundation for the healthy development of democracy in the region.

The election of the HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive was held in full accordance with laws and regulations, as well as in a fair, impartial and open manner, fully demonstrating the advantages of the new electoral system.

The restructured Election Committee has a wider social basis. It is more representative, with more balanced participation by all sectors of society. It thus will enable the chief executive elected under the new system to better represent the overall and fundamental interests of Hong Kong.

John Lee received 786 valid nominations from Election Committee members during the nomination period and won the election with 1,416 votes, showing that he has won the approval of the majority of Election Committee members and carries expectations of Hong Kong residents.

With the full implementation of the new election system, a number of talented patriots with ideals, a broad mind, a strong sense of responsibility, and competence will enter the governance structure of the HKSAR. They will be tasked with the great mission of facilitating the steady and sustained development of "one country, two systems."

Assuming such important roles when Hong Kong is going through a transition from stability to further prosperity, they must unite various sectors to serve the people faithfully, safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and maintain prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.

Under the leadership of the sixth-term chief executive and his team, Hong Kong will surely overcome difficulties and continue to forge ahead, writing a new chapter in the successful practice of "one country, two systems."

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)