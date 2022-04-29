HKSAR chief executive stresses staying vigilant in fighting COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:01, April 29, 2022

HONG KONG, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Thursday stressed that the HKSAR government will not let its guard down in fighting COVID-19 despite dwindling infections in the global financial hub.

Leveraging the full support of the central government, the HKSAR government has enhanced its anti-pandemic capability on all fronts, she said in an online article.

"This, together with the full cooperation of various sectors in society, has led to gradual stabilization of the fifth wave of the epidemic in Hong Kong ... enabling the HKSAR government to adjust various restrictive measures in phases from late April as planned to get society back to normal in an orderly manner," she said.

The HKSAR government will steadfastly take forward the strategies of "guarding against the importation of cases and the resurgence of local infections," according to the article.

On Thursday, Hong Kong registered 206 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 207 additional positive cases through self-reported antigen rapid tests, official data showed.

