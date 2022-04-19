John Lee validly nominated for HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive election

HONG KONG, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The Candidate Eligibility Review Committee (CERC) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday published a notice in the Gazette to declare the nomination of John Lee, former chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, for the HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive election as valid.

The CERC also determined seven registrations of ex-officio members of the Election Committee as valid.

In accordance with Annex I to the Basic Law of the HKSAR, the CERC is responsible for reviewing and confirming the eligibility of candidates for the office of the chief executive and membership of the Election Committee.

The CERC will decide whether the person concerned complies with the legal requirements and conditions of upholding the Basic Law of the HKSAR of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and bearing allegiance to the HKSAR of the PRC.

The election will be held on May 8. During the nomination period that ran from April 3 to April 16, the returning officer for the election received one nomination form, which was submitted by Lee.

According to the notice, Lee won 786 valid nominations from Election Committee members.

According to Annex I, the HKSAR chief executive shall be elected in accordance with the Basic Law by an Election Committee which is broadly representative, suits to the actual situation of the HKSAR, and represents the overall interests of society, and shall be appointed by the Central People's Government.

A candidate for the office of chief executive shall be nominated by not less than 188 members of the Election Committee, with not less than 15 members from each of the five sectors.

On May 8, the Registration and Electoral Office will set up the main polling station at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center for the Election Committee members to cast their votes.

