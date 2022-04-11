HKSAR gov't calls on public to do rapid antigen testing

HONG KONG, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Sunday called on all residents to continue to show support and be united in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak by conducting a rapid antigen test (RAT) and reporting positive cases within 24 hours.

The RAT exercise, running from Friday to Sunday, can help identify infected persons early for appropriate follow-up and cut transmission chains in the community as quickly as possible, according to an official statement.

It also facilitates the HKSAR government's understanding of the local epidemic situation for the formulation of further anti-COVID-19 measures in the future, it said.

The HKSAR government reminds the public who have tested positive to photograph and register their test results within 24 hours on the designated online platform and avoid going out.

The Center for Health Protection will arrange suitable home support, isolation or treatment according to the health conditions and home situations of the infected persons.

In order to enable infected elderly people to seek timely medical advice and be prescribed with treatment drugs, those aged 70 or above can receive free COVID-19 nucleic acid test services at community testing centers or mobile specimen collection stations until the end of April, without the need of booking in advance.

On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 888 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 1,033 additional cases through self-reported RAT, official data showed.

