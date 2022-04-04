Home>>
HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam says not to run in upcoming election
(Xinhua) 15:36, April 04, 2022
HONG KONG, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said on Monday that she would not run in the upcoming election of the HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive.
The nomination period for the once-in-five-year chief executive election of the HKSAR began on Sunday and will run through April 16. The election will be held on May 8.
