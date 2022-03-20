HKSAR gov't to distribute anti-epidemic supply kits to all Hong Kong residents

Xinhua) 09:52, March 20, 2022

HONG KONG, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said on Saturday that anti-epidemic supply kits will be distributed to all Hong Kong residents by the end of March.

Addressing a daily press conference on anti-epidemic measures, Lam said that the HKSAR government has distributed hundreds of thousands of anti-epidemic supply kits to residents in the areas with higher numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 since early March, while the Home Affairs Department of the HKSAR government has also distributed 4 million rapid antigen tests (RAT) kits to the public.

The HKSAR government has distributed medical supplies aided by the central government to the public through different channels, including several hundred thousand boxes of anti-epidemic traditional Chinese medicines, Lam added.

Lam said that the HKSAR government is planning a city-wide distribution of anti-epidemic supply kits, which consist of RATs, masks and traditional Chinese medicines, among others.

Secretary for the Civil Service of the HKSAR government Patrick Nip said that the government had completed the first dose of vaccine for all eligible residents in 1,100 elderly and disabled homes as of Friday.

Secretary for Food and Health of the HKSAR government Sophia Chan expressed her gratitude to the central government and medical teams from the mainland, saying the medical staff from Hong Kong and the mainland are collaborating well.

On Saturday, Hong Kong registered 7,528 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 9,069 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed.

