Home>>
Heroes at home: Volunteers of Hong Kong's pandemic response
(People's Daily App) 15:46, March 11, 2022
Follow Man Yuk-ling, chairman of Same Heart Hong Kong, to learn what it takes to be a volunteer on the front lines of Hong Kong's pandemic response.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 397 new local COVID-19 cases
- New studies find more evidence supporting natural origin of SARS-CoV-2
- 6 isolation facilities in Hong Kong to be put into operation within March
- Hong Kong's COVID-19 epidemic nears peak, exponential rise in cases ceased: mainland expert
- Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.26 mln: Africa CDC
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.