Chinese mainland reports 397 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:55, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 397 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the new local infections, 121 were reported in Shandong, 98 in Jilin, 36 in Jiangsu, 26 in Gansu, 18 in Tianjin and Shaanxi respectively, 16 in Hebei and Zhejiang respectively, and 11 in Shanghai and Guangdong respectively. The rest of the cases were reported in seven other provincial-level regions, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 158 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, said the commission.

Three new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

