Shanghai tightens anti-epidemic measures amid surging COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 08:23, March 11, 2022

SHANGHAI, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The eastern Chinese metropolis of Shanghai has carried out stringent measures to curb its latest COVID-19 outbreak after the city registered more than 100 local infections in the last 48 hours, according to local authorities.

As a major port city in China, Shanghai has been vigorously identifying imported cases while preventing domestic resurgence, which is a big challenge, Wu Jinglei, director of Shanghai municipal health commission, told a press conference Thursday.

In the first two months of 2022, the megacity, with a population of nearly 25 million, has logged 1,243 confirmed COVID-19 cases arriving from outside the Chinese mainland, accounting for about 38 percent of total such cases on the mainland. The number is also roughly equivalent to 80 percent of Shanghai's total imported cases last year.

Zhang Wenhong, head of the Center for Infectious Diseases with the Shanghai-based Huashan Hospital of Fudan University, said although the severity of COVID-19 has weakened due to factors including rising vaccination rate, the virus became easier to spread and more difficult to detect.

He said that subsequent prevention and control of COVID-19 may become a more daunting task.

Faced with a grim situation, Shanghai has responded quickly, focusing on tracing the origins of the virus, pushing forward mass nucleic acid tests, and carrying out timely quarantine and medical treatment.

"As the more contagious Omicron BA.2 subvariant has gradually become the dominant version of COVID-19, which is more difficult to identify, the overall prevention and control strategy should be further optimized and adjusted," Wu said.

Medical institutions in Shanghai have strengthened category-based treatment and hierarchical management of medical services. For example, pregnant women, children, and patients with critical illnesses who need hemodialysis, radiotherapy, or chemotherapy, are given priority.

Shanghai's transport authorities have asked residents to wear masks and have their temperatures taken while using public transportation. Subway trains and buses are required to keep good ventilation, while taxis should not travel to medium or high-risk areas.

The Shanghai Municipal Education Commission has further optimized and upgraded resources of online courses, with some schools adopting online teaching.

Shanghai has also suspended cross-provincial group tours. Cultural, tourism, and science venues, including the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, are temporarily closed.

With plans and measures put in place, the city ensured stable supply of daily necessities. A major factory of Bright Dairy &Food Co., Ltd., one of China's leading dairy producers based in Shanghai, can supply more than 1,000 tonnes of products every day and have sufficient raw materials for its current production.

