Hong Kong registers 13,335 new COVID-19 cases
People wearing masks walk on the street in south China's Hong Kong, March 13, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 13,335 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 19,095 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
