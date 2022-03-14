Hong Kong registers 13,335 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 08:14, March 14, 2022

People wearing masks walk on the street in south China's Hong Kong, March 13, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 13,335 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 19,095 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

People wearing masks sit on a bench in south China's Hong Kong, March 13, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 13,335 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 19,095 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

People wearing masks walk at an underpass in south China's Hong Kong, March 13, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 13,335 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 19,095 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

People wearing masks walk on a path in south China's Hong Kong, March 13, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 13,335 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 19,095 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A citizen wearing a face mask does exercise in south China's Hong Kong, March 13, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 13,335 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 19,095 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

