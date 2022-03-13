Shanghai takes special care of juvenile cases of COVID-19
SHANGHAI, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai has been taking special care of juvenile cases of COVID-19, assembling teams of pediatric specialists to ensure their medical treatment, daily care and mental health, said a press conference held Sunday.
Currently, there are 153 COVID-19 cases under the age of 17 in designated hospitals in Shanghai. Among them, the youngest is only 3 months old.
To ensure their health and safety, Shanghai has adopted specific plans of medical treatment based on the juveniles' condition to prevent severe cases.
Doctors will also brief parents regularly about the conditions of their children. Experienced medical workers take care of the juvenile patients' daily lives.
Most of these cases under treatment have mild symptoms, and will likely recover soon, said Lu Taohong, deputy director of Shanghai municipal health commission.
Starting from Saturday, all primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have switched to online classes in response to the current situation.
