Shanghai Disney Resort to operate with reduced capacity for epidemic control

Xinhua) 10:14, March 12, 2022

SHANGHAI, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Disney Resort announced on Friday that it will operate with reduced capacity to further implement COVID-19 epidemic control and prevention requirements of the municipality.

Shanghai Disney Resort consists of Shanghai Disneyland, two themed hotels, Disneytown, and Wishing Star Park.

Starting from Saturday, the majority of Shanghai Disneyland's attractions and shows will operate at reduced capacity, while its theatre shows will be temporarily suspended.

Onsite epidemic control and prevention measures will be tightened, as all cast members will be required to undergo regular nucleic acid tests.

Starting from Sunday, its visitors will also be required to present negative nucleic acid test results taken within 24 hours prior to the entry. Mask-wearing and social distancing will be required during their entire visit, said the resort.

On Thursday, Shanghai registered 11 new local confirmed cases and 64 local asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus. The city has reported a cluster of local infections amid the latest outbreak.

