China's Hebei adds 22 new local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:58, March 12, 2022
SHIJIAZHUANG, March 12 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province reported 22 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, authorities said Saturday.
Of the new infections, 13 were registered in the city of Cangzhou, seven in the city of Langfang, one in the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang and one in the city of Xingtai, said the provincial health commission.
On Friday, the province also reported 22 local asymptomatic cases with most of them registered in the city of Langfang.
By the end of Friday, Hebei had 98 locally confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment and 45 local asymptomatic cases under medical observation.
