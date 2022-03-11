Over 3.18 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 16:21, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday saw over 5.07 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered, with the total number reaching over 3.18 billion, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

