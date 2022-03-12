Tianjin reports 37 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:59, March 12, 2022

TIANJIN, March 12 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Municipality reported 37 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic carriers on Friday, said local authorities on Saturday.

All the infections have been transferred to designated hospitals, according to the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

As of Friday, a total of 123 COVID-19 positive cases had been reported in the latest resurgence in Tianjin.

