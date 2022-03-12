China incorporates antigen detection into COVID-19 testing
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China has added antigen detection as an option for COVID-19 testing among the public, the National Health Commission said Friday.
Antigen detection results can now be used in screening for COVID-19 infection, while nucleic acid test results are still decisive for diagnosis, according to a trial antigen-detection action plan issued by the commission.
Community residents can purchase antigen-detection reagents through drug stores or online platforms and perform self-testing, the plan states.
This new approach is aimed at boosting the early discovery of COVID-19 cases, it states.
The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 397 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.
Thursday also saw over 5.07 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on the Chinese mainland, with the total number reaching over 3.18 billion.
