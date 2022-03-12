Northeast China city imposes closed management of residents amid COVID-19 outbreak

Xinhua) 10:27, March 12, 2022

CHANGCHUN, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, on Friday ordered the closed management of communities and villages so that all residents can be tested for COVID-19 three times.

The measures are aimed at effectively curbing the spread of COVID-19 after new infection clusters emerged in the city, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

During the citywide testing drive, each household is permitted to send one person out to buy daily necessities every two days, the headquarters said in a circular.

All companies, with the exception of certain major firms or those that provide essential public services, have been ordered to suspend operations. All stores, with the exception of supermarkets, pharmacies and certain medical institutions, have been temporarily closed, according to the circular.

All government workers, except those involved in COVID-19 control work, have been ordered to work online from home, and school classes and public transport have been suspended.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, Jilin Province has reported 526 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 590 asymptomatic cases in six cities and prefectures and one county in the latest outbreak, said Zhang Yan, deputy director of the provincial health commission. The cities of Changchun and Jilin have reported community transmission.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Bianji)