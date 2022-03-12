Chinese mainland reports 476 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) March 12, 2022

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 476 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the new local infections, 159 were reported in Shandong, 134 in Jilin, 35 in Tianjin, 33 in Guangdong, 30 in Shaanxi, 23 in Zhejiang, 22 in Hebei, and 20 in Jiangsu. The rest of the cases were reported in seven other provincial-level regions, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 112 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, said the commission.

Five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

A total of 1,173 asymptomatic cases were reported Friday, including 125 arriving from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, had risen to 113,528 by Friday.

There were 5,461 patients still under treatment on Friday, of whom six were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

