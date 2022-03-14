Home>>
4th mainland-aided COVID-19 isolation facility starts operation in HK
(People's Daily App) 10:12, March 14, 2022
The fourth community isolation facility (CIF) in Hong Kong constructed with the support from the mainland has been put into operation after it was handed over to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Sunday.
