Languages

Archive

Monday, March 14, 2022

Home>>

4th mainland-aided COVID-19 isolation facility starts operation in HK

(People's Daily App) 10:12, March 14, 2022

The fourth community isolation facility (CIF) in Hong Kong constructed with the support from the mainland has been put into operation after it was handed over to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Sunday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories