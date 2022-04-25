Official lauds Hong Kong national security law
BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- An official with China's top legislature on Monday praised the "great power" of the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).
Yang Zhaoye, head of the research office of the committees of Hong Kong and Macao basic laws under the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said the national security law in Hong Kong has ended chaos in the region and brought the Hong Kong society back on the right track.
The formulation and enactment of the law is a milestone in the development of the practice of "one country, two systems," Yang told a press conference on China's legislative work and achievements since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012.
Yang also lauded the new electoral system in the HKSAR as a "good system," citing the successful elections of the region's Election Committee and the seventh-term Legislative Council held under the new system.
