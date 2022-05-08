John Lee elected as HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive designate: returning officer

Xinhua) 12:43, May 08, 2022

John Lee waves to people after winning the election of the sixth-term chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in Hong Kong, south China, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

HONG KONG, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The returning officer for the election of the sixth-term chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) announced at noon local time on Sunday that John Lee has been elected as the chief executive designate.

