Central gov't liaison office lauds HKSAR chief executive election
(Xinhua) 15:35, May 08, 2022
HONG KONG, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Sunday issued a statement on the successful election of the sixth-term chief executive of the HKSAR, congratulating John Lee on his election as the chief executive designate by an overwhelming vote.
The election has further implemented the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," and demonstrated the advantages of the new electoral system, the liaison office said, lauding the election as a new successful practice in developing democracy with Hong Kong characteristics.
