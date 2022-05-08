HKSAR chief executive congratulates John Lee on winning election
HONG KONG, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Sunday extended congratulations to John Lee on his election as the HKSAR's six-term chief executive designate.
Lam said in a statement that she will submit a report of the election results to the Central People's Government.
Lam added that she and the current-term HKSAR government will ensure a seamless transition with Lee, and render all the support needed for the assumption of office by the new term of government on July 1.
Lee, former chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, won a total of 1,416 votes, surpassing the threshold of 750 votes to win the chief executive election of the HKSAR on Sunday.
