Profile: John Lee, HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive designate

Xinhua) 16:00, May 08, 2022

John Lee waves to people at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong, south China, May 8, 2022. John Lee was elected as the sixth-term chief executive designate of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

HONG KONG, May 8 (Xinhua) -- John Lee was elected as the sixth-term chief executive designate of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Sunday.

Born in December 1957 in a working-class family in Hong Kong, Lee's origin can be traced back to Panyu, now a district of the city of Guangzhou.

After graduating with top grades from secondary school Wah Yan College in Kowloon, Lee joined the Hong Kong police force as a probationary inspector in 1977.

During his over-30-year career in the Hong Kong police force, Lee held various posts including chief superintendent, assistant commissioner, senior assistant commissioner and deputy commissioner of police. On his watch, the Hong Kong police force busted a number of high-profile cases.

In September 2012, Lee was appointed as under secretary for security of the HKSAR government, concluding his career in the Hong Kong police force.

He was appointed by the State Council as secretary for security of the HKSAR government in July 2017 and chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government in June 2021.

In dealing with major events in recent years including the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, the fight against the COVID-19 and the improvement to the HKSAR's electoral system, Lee has taken a firm stand and fulfilled his responsibilities.

By making all-out efforts in safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests and the fundamental interests of Hong Kong, Lee has won the support and respect of Hong Kong residents.

In April this year, Lee resigned from the post as chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government and formally submitted his candidacy application for the chief executive election.

He said he decided to stand for the election out of his loyalty to the country, his love for Hong Kong and his responsibility to its residents, and stands ready to meet the greatest challenge in his career serving for the public.

Lee's election manifesto contains four tenets of vision: to strengthen governance capability and tackle pressing livelihood issues together; to streamline procedures and provide more housing and better living; to enhance overall competitiveness and pursue sustainable development; and to build a caring and inclusive society and enhance upward mobility for youths.

Lee loves music. He married his wife Janet Lam in 1980. They have two sons.

