Anti-China forces in Hong Kong have no extrajudicial privileges: commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR

Xinhua) 10:24, May 15, 2022

HONG KONG, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Saturday strongly disapproved and firmly rejected a misleading article published in the Washington Post by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The article smeared the Hong Kong police's legitimate law enforcement actions towards those suspected of endangering national security and attacked the national security law in the HKSAR as well as the Chinese government's policies towards Hong Kong.

"We urge Nancy Pelosi to immediately withdraw her 'black hand' from Hong Kong affairs and stop using Hong Kong to contain China," said a spokesperson of the office.

The spokesperson pointed out that the rule of law is the cornerstone of Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and Hong Kong society abides by the rule of law.

The relevant personnel are suspected of colluding with foreign countries or overseas forces to endanger China's national security, and Hong Kong police's law enforcement actions are acts of justice that help safeguard national security and the rule of law in Hong Kong, which brook no external interference, the spokesperson said.

With its legal index ranking behind the HKSAR, the United States has a poor record in democracy and human rights and its self-proclaimed "beacon of democracy" has collapsed, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that since the implementation of the national security law in the HKSAR, Hong Kong's public order has been restored, the rule of law upheld, Hong Kong's development back on the right track, lawful rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents protected, and foreign investors in Hong Kong enjoy a more safe, stable and predictable business environment.

Nancy Pelosi, who once called the black violence in Hong Kong "a beautiful sight to behold" but strongly condemned the "thugs" in the Capitol riots in the United States, is yet again wading into Hong Kong affairs under the pretext of "human rights" and "freedom," which fully exposed her double standards and hypocrisy on Hong Kong affairs, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that the historical trend of Hong Kong righting the wrongs cannot be hindered, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation cannot be stopped.

The office urged Nancy Pelosi and other U.S. politicians to recognize the fact, respect China's sovereignty, abide by the principles of international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and immediately stop supporting anti-China forces in Hong Kong and interfering in China's internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs.

"Any act of intervention and sabotage will prove a flop," the spokesperson said. "This is a historical law that no one can change."

